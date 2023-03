Updated on: March 22, 2023 8:41 IST

Cobra Warrior Exercise 2023: Indian Air Force personnel involved in the Cobra Warrior Air Force exercise

For the first time, India will participate in the Cobra Warrior Air Force exercise in Britain. One hundred officers of the Indian Air Force will take part in it. In this, two Globemasters are participating, along with five fighter aircraft from the Mirage 2000, which carried out air strikes in Balak