Updated on: December 23, 2022 11:03 IST

China COVID Update | Corona's brake failure, 1.25 billion people may be infected by December 31 | BF.7

Corona Virus Latest News | Omicron BF.7 Cases in China | Corona virus seems to be getting out of control in China. Here the hospital in Shanghai has made a sensational disclosure. According to the hospital, by December 31, 1.25 crore people there can be Corona positive.