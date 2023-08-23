Chandrayaan-3: India takes giant leap as Vikram successfully lands on Moon
Chandrayaan-3's triumph mirrors aspirations and capabilities of 140 crore Indians: PM Modi
Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander sends first image from Moon, see pic
Chandrayaan 3 Successfully Lands On Moon's South Pole
Watch video: Exact moment when Chandrayaan-3 made soft landing on Moon
'India is on the Moon..' What ISRO chief S Somnath said after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing
Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry, who mocked Chandrayaan-2, lauds India over Chandrayaan-3's success
'Glad to be your partner...' NASA congratulates India after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing
PM Modi calls ISRO chief S Somanath, congratulates on Moon mission success | VIDEO
From Aditya to Gaganyaan: ISRO to have packed schedule after Chandrayaan-3
Watch video: PM Modi's reaction on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon
Chandrayaan-3: International community congratulates India after its historic achievement on Moon
BRICS Summit 2023: Russia seeks to end Ukraine war 'unleashed by the West', says Vladimir Putin
BRICS Summit 2023: "We join you in the joy..." South Africa congratulates India on Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan 3: Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli give shoutout to ISRO as India scripts history
