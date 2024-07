Updated on: July 31, 2024 23:19 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: What is the political game behind 'caste'?

Anurag Thakur made a comment on Rahul Gandhi in the House...said that the one whose caste is not known is talking about caste census...what was it then...from Rahul to Akhilesh and from Sonia to Kharge. Opened a front against the government...someone started calling it an insult to Rahul.