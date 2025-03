Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How remarkable have Yogi Adityanath's 8 years been? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has completed eight years in power. In 2017, the BJP secured a massive mandate, leading to Yogi Adityanath’s appointment as the Chief Minister. After successfully completing his first five-year term, Yogi was re-elected in 2022. Now,