Updated on: October 05, 2024 0:00 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Maulana's strange logic... Searching for decency in Nasrallah

From India to Tehran, the capital of Iran, the conversation revolved around three names: Hezbollah, Nasrallah, and Ayatollah. On the day of Friday prayers, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was buried at a secret location, seven days after his death. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, led prayers i