Updated on: October 16, 2024 14:08 IST

Jacqueline, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam share BTS glimpses from set of 'Housefull 5' | 16 Oct | E Wrap

Jacqueline, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set of 'Housefull 5.' Meanwhile, Taylor Swift announced a career switch as the final leg of her Eras Tour kicked off. All of that and much more in today's entertainment wrap.