Updated on: December 05, 2021 9:49 IST

Visit the holy temple of Renuka Mata today

Visit the holy temple of Renuka Mata today. This Siddha temple is built at a place called Mahur in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. There is an ancient fort in Mahur, about two kilometres away from which this temple of Mata Renuka is situated.
