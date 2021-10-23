Saturday, October 23, 2021
     
  Visit Panchmukhi Ganesh Temple today

Updated on: October 23, 2021 10:18 IST

Visit Panchmukhi Ganesh Temple today

The idol of Lord Ganesha is seated on a 30 feet high gopuram in the Panchmukhi Ganesh temple in Hanumanthanagar, Bengaluru. It is believed that by visiting here the mind becomes clear.
