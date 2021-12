Updated on: December 01, 2021 11:02 IST

Visit Bohra Ganesh Temple in Rajasthan today

This temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha is established in Udaipur, Rajasthan. There is a belief about this temple that Bohra Ganesh ji used to lend money to his devotees to remove their sufferings and the devotees used to return the money to Bohra Ganesh ji after completing their work.