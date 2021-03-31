Vastu Shastra: Know the direction to keep TV, telephone, and cupboard in drawing room
People with D letter names will get the benefit, know about others
Today people with moolank 3 can get a promotion, know about others
Samudrik Shastra: Know about people whose feet are slightly raised from below
India records 53,480 new COVID-19 cases, 354 deaths in 24 hours; active cases over 5.52 lakh
Three more Rafale fighter jets to land in India today
North Delhi shops, restaurants to now mention if meat is halal or jhatka
Delhi: Fire breaks out at ICU ward of Safdarjung Hospital
Germany limits general use of AstraZeneca jabs to senior citizens
Passengers not allowed to charge phones, laptops in trains at night: Railways
Opinion | Battle of Nandigram will decide who will rule Bengal
NCB arrests Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan after eight hours of interrogation
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse
Kushal Tandon dedicates Sushant Singh Rajput's song to Ankita Lokhande, actress reacts
Bengal Polls 2021: Third phase of campaigning to begin today; Mamata, Nadda to hold rallies in Hoogly
Maharashtra records 27,918 new Covid cases, 139 deaths; CM Thackeray's wife admitted to hospital
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Wednesday March 31, 2021
Super 100| Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021
Aaj Ki Baat: Stage set for Battle Royale in Nandigram, Mamata alleges misuse of Central forces
UP schools shut till April 4 amid COVID-19 case surge
Who will be CM of Bengal if BJP wins? Dilip Ghosh drops big hint
Didi will face big defeat in Nandigram, says Amit Shah as he holds mega roadshow | EXCLUSIVE
Bitter war of words between Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram: Who said what
'They attacked me...but I'm a Royal Bengal tiger': Mamata Banerjee's diatribe against BJP
Ahead of high-stakes phase II Bengal polls, Mamata Banerjee holds roadshow in Nandigram
Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Rupa Ranga Puttagunta as judge of DC District Court
US President Joe Biden's dog 'Major' involved in second biting incident
COVID-19 origin through laboratory incident 'extremely unlikely': WHO report
South Africa bans liquor sales over Easter to prevent surge
Shayari on loneliness to note on toxic relationship, what's up with Sushmita Sen & bf Rohman Shawl?
Ranveer Singh doesn't want newcomers to go through what he experienced when he began his career
Madhuri Dixit says 'hello from paradise' aka Maldives | PICS
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Portugal's crucial win over Luxembourg in World Cup qualifiers
Miami Open: Ash Barty, Daniil Medvedev advance to next round with contrasting wins
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Belgium and Netherlands gallop minnows in goal fest
IPL 2021 | Delhi is where I grew up and to lead this team is a dream come true: Rishabh Pant
Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch launched in India: Price, features
Here’s how you can get the best Holi shots on your iPhone
ASUS launches all in one Windows PC in India
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run mobile game launched for iOS, Android
PUBG Mobile celebrates 1 billion downloads worldwide
Sensex tanks over 400 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 14,800
Aadhaar-PAN linking last date today: Easy steps to link Aadhaar-PAN Online
Yes Bank to join NIFTY Next 50 Index
Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 138, silver falls Rs 320
Sensex rallies 1,128 points; Nifty reclaims 14,800 level
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: A look at actor's love story with Upasana Kamineni (PICS)
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone THESE pictures are proof of Bollywood celebrities' love for food
Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep, Farah Khan visit birthday girl Sunita Kapoor| PICS
Rashami Desai looks like a breath of fresh air in her latest Instagram pictures
Emraan Hashmi celebrates birthday with fans gathered outside his residence | PICS
Gum infection linked to elevated blood pressure
Covid-19: Post-vaccine mistakes that highers the risk of getting reinfected
Novel technique to detect biomarker for cancer
Eating out frequently ups risk of all-cause death: Reports
Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners
Viral Video: Parrot singing Beyonce's 'If I Were A Boy' baffles Internet
Bobby Deol, are you a time traveller? Funny video of actor doing 'swab test' on Aishwarya in 1997
Holi 2021: Tweeple celebrate festival of colours with COVID memes, jokes and songs. What about you?
Netizens are sharing their fitness hacks as #FridayFitness takes over Twitter
Teen boy orders cheap iPhone, receives iPhone shaped coffee table instead; see pictures
Horoscope 31 March: Capricorn people need to check their anger today, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Never keep wardrobe, TV in this direction of your drawing-room
Horoscope March 30: Any planned work of Sagittarius will be completed, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Placing sofa in south-west direction of drawing room is auspicious
Coffee waste can boost forest recovery: Study