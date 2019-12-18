Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
  5. Exclusive: CCTV video shows Jafrabad protesters setting fire to police bikes, buses

Exclusive: CCTV video shows Jafrabad protesters setting fire to police bikes, buses

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 23:48 IST ]

The violence over the Citizenship Amendment Bill that spilled over to the Seelampur and Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday left many people, including policemen, injured and many vehicles vandalised. Footage of Tuesday's violence is also being analysed by the Delhi Police to curb and identify troublemakers. Watch this special report in Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

 

