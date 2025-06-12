- News
Aaj Ki Baat: Is suspension of officers just enough to fix issues in Railways?
Aaj Ki Baat: Is suspension of officers just enough to fix issues in Railways?
A major controversy erupted after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from Tripura were transported to Jammu and Kashmir for Amarnath Yatra duty in a train with dilapidated and dirty coaches. The shocking visuals of the train surfaced online, triggering a wave of public outrage and sharp criticism
