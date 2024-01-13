Saturday, January 13, 2024
     
Ayodhya: Mosaic artist prepares Lord Ram's portrait using 14 lakh diyas ahead of Ram Mandir event | Watch

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the grand Ram Temple will take place on January 22. Ahead of the consecration event, the demand for saffron flags bearing images of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and the upcoming grand temple has risen manifold.

New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2024
Drone visuals of Lord Ram portrait prepared by Mosaic
Image Source : ANI Drone visuals of Lord Ram portrait prepared by Mosaic artist Anil Kumar using 14 lakh diyas.

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, a portrait of Lord Ram was prepared by Mosaic artist Anil Kumar using 14 lakh diyas at Saket Mahavidyalaya. The grand consecration ceremony will take place on January 22.

Devotees were seen lighting lamps at the Lord Ram portrait. Ayodhya is being decked up for hosting the historic event.

 Ahead of the consecration ceremony, the Uttar Pradesh Police has installed over 10,000 CCTV cameras and will deploy drones to ensure security in Ayodhya on the day of the grand event at the Ram temple.

Anti-drone system has also been installed to take control of any unauthorised drone in the vicinity, SP Security Gaurav Vanswal said.

DG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said over 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in Ayodhya district.

Apart from this, modern technical equipment has also been deployed to help the police force. With the help of this system, it will be easy to take control of any unauthorised drone, he said.

The DG said roads leading to the temple town are being sanitised and made encroachment-free. From January 17 or 18, heavy vehicles will be diverted for which traffic advisory will be issued from time to time.

Additional force has also been deployed at railway and bus stations, Kumar said, adding that there will be continuous police presence.

With the coordination of the people of Ayodhya and neighbouring districts, efforts are on to make the event a historical one, the DG said.

"The world's most advanced technology system is being installed and it will be a major part of the security arrangements in Ayodhya," SP Vanswal said.

