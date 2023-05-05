Viral video shows Swiggy delivery agent's dedication to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Swiggy delivery agent's dedication to RCB

Trending News: Cricket is basically considered a religion in India, and with the ongoing Indian Premier League, fans are showing their unwavering support for their favourite teams and players. Amidst this, a Swiggy delivery person has gained fame as the biggest fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after a video of his motorbike, covered in stickers featuring Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, went viral.

The video, shared on Twitter by user Pulkit, shows the delivery executive's red bike decorated with stickers of the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers, along with the slogans used by RCB supporters like "Ee Sala Cup Namde." The team flag was also prominently displayed on the side mirror.

In the video, the delivery man expresses his adoration for AB de Villiers and how much he misses him in this season. He also declares his unwavering devotion to Virat Kohli, all while wearing his Swiggy uniform. Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 232k views and 6800 likes. "No one can hurt this guy, he is supporting RCB for 15 years without any complaint and still smiling," a user commented. "Dil se RCB fan hai yeh toh," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video of Swiggy delivery agent who's also the biggest RCB fan here:

