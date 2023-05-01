MP man sells kulfi coated with 24 carat gold for just Rs 351. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM gold kulfi

Trending News: Kulfi, a traditional frozen dessert, is a popular treat during the summer months. It comes in various flavours, including mango, pista, and plain, among others. However, a recent viral video on social media showcases a unique take on the classic dessert: a "gold kulfi."

The video, shared by Instagram food blogger Kalash Soni, shows a street vendor from Indore wrapping a piece of kulfi in “24-carat” gold leaf. The vendor, known as Prakash Kulfi, is adorned in gold jewellery as he serves up the dessert. The cost of the gold kulfi is just Rs 351, according to Soni.

The video, which was shared on April 14, has since garnered over 728k views, 41k likes and several comments. While some viewers find the concept of a gold kulfi intriguing, others dismiss it as a waste of money. One commenter even claims that the edible gold used is not genuine, stating that it's "not even half a carat."

Watch the viral video of gold kulfi here:

Edible gold is a relatively recent trend in the food industry, often used as a luxurious embellishment in high-end desserts and drinks. Gold leaf is a popular form of edible gold, made by hammering gold into thin sheets. The sheets are often used to adorn food and beverages, providing a visually striking and opulent touch.

Gold used in food must meet certain safety standards and be free of impurities. While 24-carat gold is the purest form, it's not always practical or necessary for use in food. In some cases, gold is mixed with other metals to make it more malleable and suitable for use in food.

