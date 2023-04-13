Nagpur: 6-year-old boy viciously attacked by stray dogs, rescued by mother. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 6-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs

Trending News: A horrifying video has emerged showing a pack of six stray dogs viciously attacking and dragging a six-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Nagpur, leaving him with serious injuries. The shocking footage was captured on CCTV on April 11 and has sent shock waves on social media. The boy was saved only after his mother bravely intervened, but the attack left him with serious injuries that will take a long time to heal.

The incident was captured on CCTV, which showed the six dogs attacking and attempting to drag the boy. In the footage, the mother can be seen rushing towards her son, shouting and hitting the dogs with stones and a stick, eventually managing to save him. The video has since gone viral, sparking outrage and raising awareness of the danger posed by stray dogs in India.

Watch the viral video of 6-year-old boy being attacked by stray dogs and saved by mother here:

This is not the first time that such brutal attacks by stray dogs have been witnessed. Just a few days ago, a newborn was dragged away and killed by a dog in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district hospital. This tragic incident was followed by the news of a five-year-old girl dying in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district after being attacked by stray dogs.

In Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, two siblings were killed by stray dogs in separate incidents last month, causing widespread outrage and anger. In Hyderabad, a five-year-old boy was mauled to death by street dogs in February, and the whole incident was captured on camera.

These incidents have created a sense of fear and panic among people, especially parents who fear for their children's safety. This has led to calls for urgent action by the authorities to address the issue of stray dogs and take steps to protect the public.

