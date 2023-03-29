Komodo dragon and python have a brutal fight to death, viral video stuns netizens

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Komodo dragon and python fight to death

Trending News: A viral video posted on Instagram by @big.cats.india shows a fierce battle between a Komodo dragon and a python. The video has garnered over 651,000 views and numerous reactions, with people engaging in debates about which animal would come out on top.

The video shows the Komodo dragon and the python engaged in a life-or-death battle. The Komodo dragon can be seen biting the python with all its might while the python tries to strike back. The sounds made by the animals during the fight make the video even more intense.

The reaction to the video was mixed, with some users believing that the Komodo dragon had the upper hand due to its strength and powerful jaws, while others thought that the python's ability to constrict its prey would make it the winner. "I'm sure mr dragon won this one," a user commented. "RIP python," another user wrote. "Snake bit off more than it could chew," a third added.

Watch the viral video of komodo dragon and python fighting to death here:

The Komodo dragon, also known as the Komodo monitor, is a large lizard native to the Indonesian islands of Komodo, Rinca, Flores, Gili Motang, and Padar. The lizard can grow up to 10 feet in length and weigh over 150 pounds. They are known for their powerful jaws, sharp teeth, and deadly saliva, which is filled with bacteria that can cause sepsis in their prey.

Pythons, on the other hand, are nonvenomous snakes found in Africa, Asia, and Australia. They can grow to enormous lengths, with the reticulated python being the longest snake species in the world, reaching up to 30 feet in length. Pythons are constrictors, meaning they kill their prey by squeezing them until they suffocate.

