Elderly man sings for 104-year-old father, makes netizens senti. Watch viral video

Elderly man sings for 104-year-old father

The connection between a father and son is one of the most robust and long-lasting bonds, despite the fact that fathers frequently keep their emotions hidden. But through actions and gestures, they convey their affection. A touching video has gone viral on social media, displaying an elderly man singing a song for his father, who is over a hundred years old.

The user '@GoodpersonSrini' posted the video on Twitter, showing the son humming a melody and singing for his father, who is lying in bed, surrounded by family members. The caption notes, "Father is 100+, son is 75. Can the coming generation sustain such relationships?"

The video, which was uploaded on February 16, has garnered over 254k views and 16k likes. A Twitter user, @rjagan49, confirmed that the two men in the video are his father and brother, with his father being 104 years old and his brother being 68.

Watch the viral video of elderly man singing for his 104-year-old father here:

"Father tapping his fingers to the tune in the end was very heartening to watch. Love and care from the loved ones can make all the problems in life look smaller," one netizen commented. Another user expressed appreciation for the performance and the pleasure of watching it repeatedly. "Blessed father, having such a caring family, hats off to the family members," yet another remarked.

