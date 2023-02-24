Comedian Sahil Shah's critical and humorous response to misspelled invite draws Twitter backlash

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAHILBULLA Sahil Shah's response to misspelled invite criticized

Stand-up comedian Sahil Shah was invited to participate in a "college level influencer festival" in Mumbai, but the email invite misspelled his name. Shah's response to the email was both humorous and critical, which he shared on Twitter. However, some netizens believed that his reply was inappropriate, and criticized him for not handling the situation gracefully.

In the tweet, Shah wrote, "I'm NEVER being invited by this college festival again," along with a screenshot of the email invite that referred to him as "Ms Aarti". Shah responded to the email, claiming that his name was "Ms Zub Ann Kesari," the world's first Paan India Influencer and the author of "The Adventures of Peter Paan and Captain Thook."

Some netizens felt that Shah's email was uncalled for and that he could have handled the situation in a more polite manner. One user criticized Shah for mocking a college student's honest mistake and called his response "despicable."

“This is despicable. Some 18-19 year old college fresher who made an honest mistake has to now live with this extreme mockery from a comedian with millions of followers. Nothing cool or funny about this. Only shameful that taunting a student equals humour and viral content,” the user wrote.

Another netizen suggested that there was a witty yet graceful way to deal with the situation, which Shah failed to do. "There's a witty yet graceful way of handling things and then there is this," another user tweeted.

Furthermore, a few users criticized Shah for being rude and immature in his response and sharing it publicly. They expressed that being nice to a student costs nothing and that Shah's reply was not only cringeworthy but also not funny.

