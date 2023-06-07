Cat crashes BBC interview with royal historian on Prince Harry, hilarious moment goes viral. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Cat crashes BBC interview with royal historian

Trending News: In an unexpected and delightful turn of events, a viral video has taken the internet by storm. The incident occurred during an interview with royal historian Marlene Koenig, who was discussing Prince Harry's hacking court case with presenter Sally Bundock on the BBC. As Koenig shared her insights from Virginia via a video call, her cat, Fleur, made an impromptu appearance, surprising everyone.

Fleur, a two-and-a-half-year-old rescue cat, seemed eager to join the conversation and hopped onto her owner's lap mid-interview. The sudden feline guest caught presenter Sally Bundock off guard, who couldn't help but express her surprise. However, Koenig, known for her expertise in all things royal, quickly reacted and gently placed Fleur on the floor without missing a beat.

Although the interruption was unexpected, Koenig remained composed throughout the interview. At the end, she apologized for her furry companion's impromptu appearance. Little did she know that this amusing incident would capture the attention of social media users and go viral.

Watch the viral video here:

BBC journalist Scott Bryan shared the video on Twitter, describing it as an "Incredible cat cameo." He praised both the presenter's calm demeanour and the contributor's nonchalant reaction. The video quickly gained traction and has now amassed over 400k views and counting since it was shared on June 5.

After the video went viral, the royal historian shared with the BBC that Fleur holds a significant role in their household, affectionately referring to her as "the queen of the house." Reflecting on the unexpected attention, Koenig jokingly commented, "Going viral was not on my bingo card today."

Netizens couldn't help but express their admiration for Koenig's quick reflexes. One user commented, "That's not her first rodeo." "Can we normalize cats in meetings," another user asked. A third wrote, "So good! can't stop watching it." A fourth added, "Every meeting I’ve ever had goes like this."

