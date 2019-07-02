Image Source : TWITTER/XIAOMIINDIA Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder crowdfunding starts in India

Xiaomi last week announced that it would be launching at least five products as part of the 5th-anniversary celebration in India and has now introduced the Mi Truck Builder in India. The Mi Truck Builder is up for crowdfunding and comes for Rs 1,199.

The Mi Truck Builder is expected to go sale soon. The more people show interest in the product, the more will be the chance of Mi Truck Builder to go on sale.

By launching the Mi Truck Builder, the company aims at helping children improve their concentration and creativity levels. It comes bundled with more than 530 building blocks making it a versatile 2-in-1 model. It is easy to assemble and will help in improving concentration among children.

According to the company, the Mi Truck Builder aids in developing cognition and creativity. It is made with durable ABS and PC materials, making it safe for Children.

Xiaomi has recommended the toy for children 6 years and above as it comes with small parts. The Mi Truck Builder is up for crowdfunding via mi.com for Rs 1,199 that has a funding goal of 1500 units. It will start shipping within 18 days after the completion of crowdfunding.

