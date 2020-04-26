Telegram to soon launch group video calling feature on Android, iOS

Telegram to bring secure group video calls this year.

Instant messaging app Telegram has announced that it is developing a group video calling service that is due to be launched later this year. "Video calls in 2020 are much like messaging in 2013. There are apps that are either secure or usable, but not both. We'd like to fix that," Telegram said in a statement on Saturday.

However, Telegram did not release many details about the feature of its upcoming service but it appears to be taking a dig at Zoom, which is facing pressure to fix several privacy issues. Telegram also claimed that it has now over 400 million users across the world.

"Telegram has reached 400,000,000 monthly users, up from 300 million a year ago. Every day at least 1.5 million new users sign up for Telegram. Features like folders, cloud storage and desktop support make Telegram ideal for remote work and study during the quarantine," the company added.

Last month, Telegram introduced a Discussion Button, in a bid to let users access a separate group chat extension even on chat restricted channels. The feature allows admins to provide a whole new chat section associated to the specific channel.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage