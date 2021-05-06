Snapchat finally brings Dark Mode to iPhone: Here's how it works

Image Source : PIXABAY Snapchat finally gets Dark Mode on iOS.

Snapchat, the multimedia messaging app, has launched the much-anticipated dark mode feature for iOS users, offering millions of users access to the less eye-straining app interface. The new feature allows Snapchat users to comfortably view photos and interact with their contacts on the app with a dark theme.

Snapchat had started testing the dark mode theme of its app with a small group of iOS users late last year. According to MacRumors, Snapchat users can now use dark mode on iOS. The company is said to have enabled the dark mode feature for more than 90 per cent of its iOS user base.

Here’s how to enable dark mode in Snapchat for iOS

To apply dark mode, open the Snapchat app on your iPhone Tap on the 'Settings' icon in the top-right hand corner Scroll down and tap on 'App appearance' Click on 'Always Dark' option to enable the feature

Snapchat also comes with a 'Match System' option to let users apply the default iOS system theme. Furthermore, the Snapchat app has a default 'Always light' option to provide the existing light appearance.