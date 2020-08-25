Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ set to go on sale in India on Sept 7: Report

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ globally. The two tablets were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series. The event, where Samsung also launched the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live, gave us a brief look at the Galaxy Fold 2 as well. Now, the South Korean giant is gearing up to bring the two tablets to India.

Samsung has already launched the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live in India. However, the company has not yet disclosed the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Tab S7 series.

According to a report by Pricebaba, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are set to go on sale in India starting September 7. The report claims that the pre-orders for the two tablets are set to kick off soon.

It is worth noting that both the tablets are already listed on the e-commerce website Amazon.in as well as Samsung India website. However, as mentioned above, there is no official detail available related to pricing and availability.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ Specifications

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch WQXGA LTPS IPS LCD, the Tab S7+ sports a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display. Both the tablets support 120Hz refresh rate. The tablets are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The storage is further expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy Note 20 series in India, deliveries begin

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is backed by an 8,000mAh battery. The Galaxy Tab S7+, on the other hand, houses a massive 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

On the optics front, both the tablets sport a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, both tablets feature an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage