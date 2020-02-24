Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India: See price, features and more

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Following several official teasers, Realme has finally launched India's first 5G smartphone -- the Realme X50 Pro 5G -- at an event in the country. The Realme X50 Pro 5G, which was previously slated to arrive at the now-cancelled MWC 2020, comes with a couple of highlights such as six cameras, a 90Hz display, and of course, 5G. Read on to know everything about the new 5G smartphone.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The Realme X50 Pro 5G has a number of highlights apart from 5G connectivity. The smartphone comes with a 6.44 inch Super AMOLED Samsung display. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The 5G smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. The device comes equipped with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Realme X50 Pro 5G will also be available in 8GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB storage variants.

The camera department is another highlight of the smartphone. There is a quad-camera setup at the back powered by a 12 MP Telephoto Lens, 64 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle macro lens, and a BW Portrait lens. The camera setup comes loaded with smooth zoom technology, Nightscape 3.0, UIC, and Slo Mo. On the front, the device gets a dual-camera setup with a 32 MP wide-angle lens and an 8 MP Ultra wide-angle lens. This totals up to six cameras for the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

It gets its fuel from a mAh battery and supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. The smartphone runs Android 10 based on Realme UI out of the box and comes with support for Dual-Mode 5G, which means there will be support for both NSA (non-standalone access) and SA (standalone access) 5G network.

Additionally, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes in colour variants.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Price, Availability

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a price tag of Rs.44,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant while the 8GB and 6 GB variants cost RS 39,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively. The device will be up for grabs via Flipkart at 6 PM today.

Latest technology reviews, news and more