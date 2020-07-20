Oppo Reno 4 Pro confirmed to launch on July 31 in India: All you need to know

Image Source : OPPO/TWITTER Oppo Reno 4 Pro launching in India soon

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Monday announced that the company is all set to launch next Reno device 'Reno 4 Pro' in India on July 31 with a curved '3D Borderless Sense Screen'.

The smartphone was recently launched in China at RMB 3,799 which translates to roughly Rs 40,500. In terms of specs, Oppo Reno 4 Pro features a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip, mated with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It ships with Android 10 operating system-based ColorOS 7.2 user interface.

The device houses a triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 13MP telephoto sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone has a dual-cell design battery with each cell of 2000 mAh rated capacity (4000mAh total). The phone supports OPPO's 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charge technology and comes with a compatible charger in the box.

