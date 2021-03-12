Oppo Find X3 Pro with 50MP camera, 12GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : OPPO Oppo Find X3 Pro with 50MP camera, 12GB RAM launched.

Oppo announced the launch of the much-awaited 2021 flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X3 Pro. The smartphone comes with two 50MP cameras, 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage and the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. All of this comes in with a price tag of EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh).

The smartphone in either Gloss Black or anti-glare Blue Matte colours will be available from March 30, according to media reports. The device carries a camera bump that seamlessly rises from the same piece of back panel glass.

The 6.7-inch phone with QHD+ allows the refresh rate to go between 5Hz and 120Hz. The Find X3 Pro also offers a 240Hz touch-sampling rate.

The 4,500mAh battery can be fast-charged at up to 65W fast-charging. The company said the battery can go from zero to 100 per cent in just 80 minutes.

Oppo, which became the top player in the Chinese smartphone market for the first time in January, is also offering wireless charging on the device with a 30W system.

The quad-camera setup on the back features two 50MP Sony IMX766 sensors, one for the main wide-angle camera and the other for the ultra-wide-angle sensor. There is also a 13MP telephoto camera that offers a 5 times hybrid zoom. A 3MP macro camera completes the rear system.

The front camera has a 32MP sensor. The Find X3 Pro comes with ColorOS 11.2, based on Android 11.

(with IANS inputs)