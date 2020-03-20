MyGov Corona Helpdesk: Government introduces WhatsApp chatbot to solve your queries over coronavirus

WhatsApp chatbot can solve queries over coronavirus

Trying to make people aware of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in India, the Government has collaborated with WhatsApp and launched the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot in the country. Read on to know everything about it.

MyGov Corona Helpdesk: What is it?

The MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot is an initiative by the Government of India to create awareness about Coronavirus and help solve people's queries as much as possible. This ability is available for all WhatsApp users in India and aims to provide users with facts so that the Coronavirus fake news can be curbed.

MyGov Corona Helpdesk: How to use?

The new MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot can be used by following these simple steps:

Save the number '9013151515' to your smartphone Once the number is saved, open WhatsApp Send a message to the number so that you can receive automated responses to your queries

Additionally, people in India can also dial the Coronavirus national helpline number '+91-11-23978046' and '1075' (toll-free) numbers to get Coronavirus information. You can also email your queries to 'ncov2019@gov.in' for the same.

For those who don't know, WhatsApp has also launched an information hub to fight against Coronavirus fake news