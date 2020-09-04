Instagram gets dedicated Reels section in place of Explore for more visibility: Know details

Dedicated Instagram Reels section

Instagram Reels was recently introduced in India as an alternative to the now-banned TikTok app in the country. The feature has since then seen a lot of traction in India. While Instagram's functionality to make short videos doesn't come in a dedicated app it now definitely has a dedicated section within the app as part of a design tweak. Read on to know more about it.

Instagram Reels now has a dedicated place

Instagram Reels now has a standalone tab within the Instagram app, which has now replaced the Explore section. Now, the app has the Home, Reels, Camera, Notifications, and the Profile sections. The homepage now has the search icon in the top right corner next to the Direct Message (DM) option. Clicking on the search icon will lead you to the Explore section that allows for exploring around the photo-sharing app.

The reason to enable a dedicated place for the TikTok rival is due to the 'momentum' Instagram has been seeing in the country, as per a tweet by Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

🗞 Today we're launching a separate tab for Reels in India given the momentum we're seeing in the country. 🇮🇳https://t.co/My99o9Ajsm — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) September 3, 2020

The new design tweak has started rolling for users in India. We, at IndiaTV Tech, tested the same on the app's iOS version and we can now see it. It is suggested that the change will soon be tested in Germany, France and Brazil.

To recall, Instagram began releasing the ability to make 15-second short videos in November 2019 for users in Brazil. Soon after, the feature's reach began expanding and it was released in India in July this year to cash in on the TikTok ban in the country. Eventually, the feature was released globally for around 50 countries that include the US, the UK, Japan, Australia, and more.

Instagram Reels can be made via the camera icon that is placed in the top left corner, meant to post Instagram Stories. Once the option is clicked, users can choose from the Live, Story, and Reels options and start posting media accordingly. The Reels section has the option to add audio, effects, adjust the speed, and set a timer. You can have a look at our article that acts as a complete guide to Instagram Reels.

