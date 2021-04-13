Fortnite server downtime: Epic Games to upload update 16.20 with Season 6 on April 13

Image Source : FORTNITE Fortnite update 16.20 with Season 6 now available.

Fortnite, the popular battle royale game is currently not working for many gamers across the globe. This is due to a downtime announced by Epic Games as they are working on uploading the new Fortnite Season 6 update with new content. Fortnite servers are down and the maintenance is scheduled to last longer than usual for the 16.20 update.

However, the users will still be able to download the new patch during today's downtime. This means that the users can start playing the game right after the servers are live for action.

This time around, Epic Games is releasing the new Fortnite patch for PS4, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Mobile at the same time. Due to this, the company had to take the Fortnite servers offline to make way for the latest changes.

The company has scheduled the Fortnite server downtime for 7 AM GMT, on Tuesday, April 13. This means the users in India will not be able to play the game today starting, 12:30 PM IST.

Fortnite will remain unplayable during an extended period of maintenance. But, this could be worth it since the update is bringing quite a lot of changes on board.

The Fortnite development team has confirmed that a new Bow will be released today. The Unstable Bow was leaked earlier this year and this could be the same bow with the leaked functionalities.

Apart from that, the new patch update is likely to bring the 50-player matchmaking in Creative and new vehicle cosmetics.