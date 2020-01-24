Facebook Dark Mode now rolling out for Android phones: Here's how you can enable it

Facebook has finally started rolling out the dark mode feature on Android.

WhatsApp recently started rolling out the dark mode feature for its Android app. The feature is currently available only for the WhatsApp beta users on Android. Now that the feature is ready for the messaging app, parent company Facebook is next. While the Facebook Messenger app has already received the dark mode feature, it has been long-awaited on the Facebook app. The wait is over as more Android users are reporting of getting the new feature on their smartphones.

Facebook is slowly rolling out the feature as it is just enabling it for some users. Eventually, the feature will be made available across all platforms and regions. With the pace Facebook is going right now, we can expect the feature to arrive on both WhatsApp and Facebook apps for the masses.

As per the reports online, the dark mode feature is still in more of a beta stage as the people who have received the update are complaining about the inconsistency and constantly switching between the light and dark modes.

Even though the feature has not yet reached a stable point, this hints that the company is working really hard on rolling out the feature to the masses. The company might soon have a working dark mode for all its apps on both iOS and Android platforms.

WhatsApp currently has dark mode feature available on its beta version of Android. The feature is available in WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme. It gives three options including Light, Dark and System Default. While the Light and Dark modes are self-explanatory, the system default mode scans the system settings to check if the UI is running a dark or a light mode.

