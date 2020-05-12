Apple HomPod now up for grabs in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : APPLE Apple HomePod in White and Space Grey colours

Apple's smart speaker HomePod is now available in India for Rs 19,900, which is the equivalent of $262.73. Apple currently sells HomePod for $299 in the US. There is a "Buy" button on the Apple India website page which redirects to a search tool for local and online resellers.

The Apple HomePod will be available in certain locations as the government has allowed the delivery of non-essential items in green and orange zones. In addition to the new "Buy" button on the company's website, Apple customers are also being notified via emails that the smart speaker is now available.

Available in white and space grey colours, HomePod was first launched in the US, the UK and Australia in January 2019 and then went on sale in several countries, before coming to India.

The device has support for Indian English Siri voices that adapts to its location and delivers high-fidelity audio wherever it's playing. The users will have access to Apple Music and over 60 million songs.

"HomePod combines custom Apple-engineered audio technology and advanced software to deliver precision sound that fills the room. At less than 18 centimetres tall, HomePod fits anywhere in your home," said Apple.

The Apple-designed high-excursion woofer is positioned at the top of the speaker facing upwards, creating a wide range of deep bass that surpasses any traditional speaker.

A six-microphone array, along with an internal bass-EQ microphone, analyses and compensates for the effect of the room on the bass response, providing rich, consistent sound. An Apple-designed A8 chip orchestrates all the audio innovations inside HomePod.

