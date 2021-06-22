Amazon announces Grand Gaming Days sale: Deals on gaming laptops, peripherals

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon announces Grand Gaming Days sale.

Amazon has announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ for gaming enthusiasts bringing a host of offers and deals on gaming gadgets. Customers can get offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Asus, LG, HP, Sony, Corsair, JBL and more.

The Grand Gaming Days sale is already live on Amazon.in and it will go on until June 24, 2021. Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off on large screen TVs with high resolution, larger RAM and higher refresh rate which enables a better gaming experience. Additionally, they can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models.

Gamers can get up to 50% off on Gaming accessories like Racing wheels, Blue switch mechanical Keyboards, high DPI gaming mice and RGB gaming headsets with 7.1 surround sound, from top brands like Logitech, Redgear, Alienware and HyperX. Discounted deals will be live on select models.

Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

Gaming Laptops and Monitors:

Acer Nitro 15.6 inch Gaming Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop is powered by the Intel i5 11th gen processor. This powerful gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated RAM and 144Hz Refresh rate. It also comes with 512GB of SSD and it is available for INR 67,990.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6 inch Laptop

The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and 8GB RAM along with 1TB HDD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card, making it a complete package.

MSI Bravo 15 Gaming Laptop

Configured with AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile processor and Radeon RX 5500M graphics, this MSI gaming laptop provides great gaming performance. It also comes with MSI’s exclusive Dragon Center software that helps you control and customize your MSI laptop the way you want. It further gets 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD that contributes to maximum efficiency and performance. It is available for INR 77,990.

LG 24-inch Gaming Monitor

With Flicker-Free technology and a 75Hz refresh rate, this Ultra HD 4K monitor redefines the gaming visual experience. Features like dynamic action sync, black stabilizer and game mode delivers an outstanding picture clarity and gaming optimization. It is available for INR 13,499.

AOPEN Acer 24-inch Full HD Curve VA Panel Gaming Monitor (Black)

AOPEN Acer 24-inch Full HD 1800R curve VA Panel Gaming Monitor feature cutting-edge gaming technology making your gaming experience smoother. HC1 series features a rapid 144Hz refresh rate and fast response time, allowing you to defeat the enemy at the first moment, while the curved screen with Full HD resolution helps you detect all the details on the screen. One can grab it for as low as INR 10,999.

Gaming accessories

Zebronics Zeb-MAX Plus V2 Mechanical Keyboard

Go Stealth Mode or Rush Mode with Zebronics’ ZEB-Max Plus V2 Mechanical Keyboard. A 104-Key Multi-color LED Keyboard with mechanical switches 80 million strokes life cycle for OP Gameplays. The keyboard comes with 20-LED Modes, 1.8 Meter Braided Cable with Gold-plated USB Connector for max durability. Get this value for money keyboard for INR 3,310.



HyperX Cloud Core 7.1 Gaming Headset

HyperX Cloud Core with virtual 7.1 surround offers clear positional audio for a more immersive gaming experience. Signature HyperX memory foam and soft leatherette make it comfortable for long gaming sessions. The detachable noise-canceling microphone keeps ambient sounds from interrupting your voice chat and can be removed when not in use. Cloud headsets are known for their legendary sound, comfort, and durability optimized for the way you play. Get it on a deal for INR 5,990.



Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones

Fully immerse into the game with audio purpose-built for play on the G333. Dual audio drivers, one for highs/mids and one for bass, deliver incredibly detail-rich sound. Choose from multiple vibrant colors. Select between three flexible, soft ear tips. In-line mic and controls give you clear comms and easy control. G333 is at a discounted price of INR 3,395 for this month.



MSI Clutch GM40 Gaming Optical Mouse

Clutch GM40 GAMING mouse is crafted by ergonomic design providing both right- and left-hand gamers the most comfortable gaming experience. The PMW 3310 is one of the most popular gaming sensors in the market, built with highly sensitive and durable materials. This sensor will give the GM40 the edge over the enemy. It is currently available for INR 2,499.

CLAW Shoot Wired USB Gamepad

Experience realistic gameplay with Dual Vibration Motors which give you a thrilling experience with CLAW Shoot Wired USB Gamepad. All thanks to the dual input support (X-Input & D-Input), you can play a variety of games by simply changing modes. It supports top games such as FIFA, GTA, COD, NFS and many more. It is available for a price of just Rs. 949.



Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

Razer DeathAdder Essential offers a 6,400 DPI optical sensor, which enables fast and precise swipes for great control, while an ergonomic form allows for extended hours of gaming. The mouse also features 5 Hyperesponse buttons with up to 10 million clicks durability. It is available for just INR 1,599.