India claims four Gold medals to kickstart Hangzhou Para Asian Games in resounding manner

India's Pranav Soorma and Avani Lekhara dazzled brightly with coruscating performances for the country as they bagged gold in the men's club throw F51 event and in women's R2 10m air rifle respectively on Monday, October 23.

Soorma shattered the Para Asian Games record as he recorded a throw measuring 30.01 metres to clinch gold. His compatriots Dharambir and Amit Kumar recorded throws measuring 28.76m and 26.93m to clinch silver and bronze respectively.

India swept the podium in the event comprising four competitors, the fourth one being Radhi Ali Alharthi of Saudi Arabia, who finished last with her effort recording 23.77m.

Meanwhile, India's ace shooter Avani scripted a games record with her score of 249.6 and claimed gold in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 category.

Avani earned recognition for the first time when she clinched gold at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and became the first Indian woman to record such a feat in the Summer event.

India also finished 1-2-3 in the men's high jump T63 category but could only manage to secure gold and silver as per the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) rules.

The entire competition featured only three Indians and according to the APC's 'minus one rule' Shailesh Kumar claimed gold with an effort of 1.82 metres and his compatriot Mariyappan Thangavelu claimed silver with a jump measuring 1.80 metres.

Govindbhai Ramsingbhai Padhiyar who recorded 1.78m couldn't fetch bronze as per the APC rules. Significantly, the absence of four participants in the competition robbed him of that medal.

On the other hand, Nishad Kumar grabbed India's third gold medal on Monday, after clearing a height of 2.02 metres in the men's high jump T47 class. Ram Pal of India secured bronze with his best effort measuring 1.94m.

