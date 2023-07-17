'Ye kya kar raha hai..': Virat Kohli spotted tapping his feet on music during 1st Test | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli is an animated character on and off the field

India dominated the first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies in Dominica winning by an innings and 141 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin were star players for the visitors as they took a 1-0 lead in the series. Former India skipper Virat Kohli also played his role with the bat scoring a sedate 76 off 182 deliveries with five fours to his name.

Kohli is an animated character on and off the field and enjoys every moment. In yet another glimpse of the same, on the third day of the Test match, the superstar cricketer was spotted dancing on the music just before the start of second innings for West Indies. He was waiting just outside the boundary line for his teammates to join him and in the meantime, decided to enjoy his time in the middle leaving his fans happy and joyful. This is not the first time that Virat Kohli has hogged the limelight for his antics on the field. Several of his videos have gone viral even before.

Hee's the video:

https://twitter.com/FanCode/status/1679914001571143680?s=20

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is set to play 500th international game of his career in the second Test against West Indies. He has so far featured in a massive 499 matches in his illustrious career scoring more than 25000 runs at an average of over 50. He has been the star for India in most of the wins scoring big and standing up whenever the team needs him the most.

Moreover, Kohli also won 296th match as a player for India when the team trumped the Caribbeans comfortably in Dominica. In the process, he also went past legendary MS Dhoni who was part of India's XI in 295 won matches. Kohli will now be looking to make the milestone match memorable with a big score. Also, the fans have posted hilarious reactions over his dancing video that has gone viral on social media.

