WTC Points Table: How Pakistan's loss against England can be India's gain? Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/TWITTER Pakistan lost the Test match against England by 74 runs

England defeated Pakistan by 74 runs on Monday, in the first Test of the three-match series. A loss against the Ben Stokes-led team on day five has put Pakistan's hopes in trouble for making it to the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final. Moreover, the defeat has also boosted India's chances for the same.

Before the series, Pakistan were placed at the fifth position in the WTC points table and had a realistic chance of making the final because of the Test series against England and New Zealand. The defeat is a significant blow for the team, even though they are still placed at the fifth spot.

How is Pakistan's position to make it to the WTC final in jeopardy? How is the England vs Pakistan 1st Test match result advantageous for India? Let's find out:

How will the teams make it to the ICC World Test Championship final?

According to WTC, out of the nine teams, the top two teams will make it to the final in June 2023. “Finalists for the World Test Championship will be decided by the percentage of points they have earned from those they have contested for,” according to an ICC report.

What does the current WTC Points table look like?

Image Source : ICCWTC Points Table

Australia tops the table with 72.73 PCT followed by South Africa with 60 PCT. When it comes to India, they are at the fourth spot with 52.08 PCT followed by Pakistan with 46.67 PCT.

How did Pakistan land into trouble after losing the 1st Test against England?

If the Australian team and the Indian side win their respective series, Pakistan will miss out.

How was Pakistan's loss beneficial for India?

Image Source : ICC/TWITTERTeam England celebrates victory against Pakistan

Pakistan's loss in Rawalpindi boosted India's chances for the WTC final. If the men in blue clean sweep Bangladesh, they can afford to lose at least one of their Test matches against Australia and make it to the final.

How will the table-toppers Australia make it to the final?

If Australia win the remaining Test against West Indies and at least two Tests against South Africa, their chance to make it to the final would be very high.

Latest Cricket News