WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana named captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana has been named as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore for Women's Premier League 2023. Mandhana was brought in by the franchise for the highest bidding amount of the auction at INR 3.40 cr.

RCB shared a video on Twitter, where Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis made the announcement. "Now it's time for another No. 18 to lead a very special RCB team in WPL. Yes, we are talking about Smriti Mandhana. Go on Smriti. You will have the support of the best team and the best fans in the world," Kohli said.

RCB chairman Prathmesh Mishra said, "Smriti is central to our play bold philosophy and cricketing plans. We have handed her the leadership role, and we are confident that Smriti will lead RCB to greater heights."

Reacting to the news, Mandhana said that she is looking forward to recieving all the love and support from fans. "It is such a great feeling to see Virat and Faf speak so much about leading RCB, and I would like to thank RCB management for giving me this amazing opportunity. I am looking forward to receiving all the love and support from your fans who I am told are the best in the World. I promise you to give my 100% to lead RCB to success in WPL."

Mandhana's Numbers

The fiery left-hander averages 27.15 from 113 WT20Is and has accumulated 2661 runs at a strike rate of 123.19. She is one of the most sought-after players in the global T20 circuit, having played for Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder (Women's BBL), Western Storm (Kia Super League) and Southern Brave (The Hundred).

Smriti recently won the ICC Women's Cricketer Of The Year after smashing 855 runs in 2021 from 22 matches. The inaugural season of WPL is set to begin on March 4.

Mandhana will be in action on March 5, with RCB set to take on Delhi Capitals.

