WPL 2023: BCCI announces Player Auction list for first season of Women’s Premier League

WPL 2023: In a major update ahead of the Women's Premier League 2023 Auctions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the final list of players set to be auctioned for WPL 2023. The Indian Board released a statement on Tuesday and listed 409 players, who are set to go under the hammer on 13th February 2023. Notably, the Board also confirmed that the first edition of the WPL will start from 4th March onwards.

"The Women’s Premier League Player Auction list is out with a total of 409 cricketers set to go under the hammer at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13th, 2023. A total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction & the final list was pruned to 409 players," the Indian Board said in a statement.

"Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 from associate nations. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players," the statement added. Also, 22 matches will be played in WPL 2023 and Brabourne Stadium & D.Y. Patil Stadium will host the games.

INR 50 Lakhs highest reserve price

Meanwhile, the highest reserve price set for players in the WPL auctions is INR 50 lakhs. There are 24 players in the top bidding tally and numerous Indians are also in the list. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and India’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma are among the few Indians to be in this bracket.

246 Indians in the Auction list

In what is another big feat in Indian women's cricket, 246 Indian women players are shortlisted in the auction list. From the list of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. Notably, a maximum of 90 players can be purchased, with 30 slots being for overseas players.

