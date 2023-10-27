World Cup 2023: 3 records India skipper Rohit Sharma will eye against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is in terrific form in the ongoing World Cup in India. The captain is leading from the front with the bat smashing 311 runs in five matches at an average of 62.20 and a brilliant strike-rate of 133.48. He is taking the initiative to score runs upfront in the powerplay overs while his opening partner Shubman Gill plays second fiddle most of the times.

Rohit has already broken quite a few records in this World Cup and is on the cusp of three more records ahead of India's game against England. The hosts are scheduled the face the defending champions on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Here we bring you three records Rohit Sharma will be eyeing against England:

1. Most sixes in World Cup history

Rohit Sharma has been hitting sixes for fun in World Cup 2023. He has so far smacked 17 sixes in the ongoing mega event and looks set to add more to his tally in the coming matches. Overall, he has hit 40 sixes in World Cup and is at the second position in the list of players with most sixes in the mega event. Chris Gayle is on top of this list with 49 maximums to his name and Rohit, if he goes big, has every chance to create the world record against England by hitting 10 sixes.

2. 18000 runs in international cricket

Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of a major career milestone. He needs only 47 runs to complete 18000 runs in his international career and become the fifth Indian to do s0. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly breached the mark in their careers.

3. 100th international match as captain

Rohit Sharma is set to play his 100th international match as captain on Sunday (October 29) in Lucknow. He will become only the 7th player to lead India in as many matches at the international level. In the last game, he went past legendary Sachin Tendulkar in this aspect who led India in 98 international matches during his illustrious career.

