Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after CSK vs KKR game

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) missed a golden chance to top the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) points table as they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 61st match at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 14. Chennai managed to post a total of 144/6 while batting first at Chepauk's slow spin-friendly surface with Shivam Dube top-scoring with 48* off 34. Kolkata, who needed two points to remain alive in the race for the playoff qualification, lost early wickets but in-form skipper Nitish Rana and finisher Rinku Singh recorded fifties to help KKR to an easy win,

A win kept KKR alive in the playoffs race with 12 points from 13 games but it might not be enough as nine teams remain in contention with just nine group-stage games to go. KKR are currently placed in the seventh position in the points table and face Lucknow Super Giants in their last game on May 20. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings remain in second place with 15 points from 13 matches and are likely to finish in the top four if not in the top two.

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 12 (Matches), 8 (Won), 0.761 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.381 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 12 (Matches), 7 (Won), -0.117 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 12 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.309 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 12 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.166 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 13 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.140 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 13 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.256 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 12 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.268 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 11 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.471 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 12 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.686 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

The race for the Orange Cap saw some big changes to the top-five list on Sunday. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis remained at the top as he added 55 off 44 against RR to cross the 600-run mark. RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal was just a run behind du Plessis but the youngster was dismissed on a duck. CSK's opener Devon Conway scored 30 runs against KKR in the latest clash and jumped to the third place with 498 runs while Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav and Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill occupy the fourth and fifth place in the chart respectively.

Who has the Purple Cap?

Yuzvendra Chahal missed a big chance to regain the Purple Cap from GT's Rashid Khan as the RR's star spinner went wicketless against his former side on Sunday. Rashid tops the bowling chart with 23 wickets from just 12 innings while Chahal remains second with 21 wickets from 13 innings. Four players share the third spot with 19 wickets each as Kolkata's star spinner Varun Chakravarthy joined the race with two wickets against CSK on Sunday. Tushar Deshpande failed to get wickets in the second consecutive game for CSK and now has 19 wickets from 13 innings in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 631 runs (12 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 575 Runs (13 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 498 Runs (13 matches) Suryakumar Yadav of MI - 479 Runs (12 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 475 Runs (12 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Rashid Khan of GT - 23 wickets (12 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 21 wickets (13 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 19 wickets (12 matches) Mohammed Shami of GT - 19 wickets (12 matches) Varun Chakravarthy of KKR - 19 wickets (13 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 19 wickets (12 matches)

