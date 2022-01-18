Under-19 World Cup 2022: Haseebullah Khan's ton, Awais Ali's six wickets hand Pakistan easy win over Zimbabwe

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PAKISTAN CRICKET File image of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match during Under-19 World Cup 2022

Highlights Haseebullah Khan was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his 135-run knock.

Awais Ali scalped six wickets at an economy of 6.50.

It was a complete effort from Pakistan colts that guided them to a convincing 115-run win against Zimbabwe at Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022 on Monday.

Opener-keeper Haseebullah Hameed smashed 135 off 155 balls with 10 fours and four sixes while No.4 Irfan Khan made 75 as Pakistan piled up a mammoth 315 for 9 against Zimbabwe in a group C match held at Diego Martin in Trinidabd and Tobago island.

Haseebullah and Irfan added 189 runs for the third wicket to lay the platform for a big score.

For Zimbabwe, medium pacer Alex Falao was the most successful bowler with 5 for 58.

Pakistan's young guns were ferocius with the ball too as they bundled Emmanuel Bawa's team for 200 runs where Brian Bennett managed the highest score of 83 runs. Amid the combined economical bowling, Awais Ali was excellent with his six scalps at an economy of 6.50.

- With inputs from PTI