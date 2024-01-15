U19 World Cup 2024: Live Streaming and Broadcast details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES U19 World Cup.

The U19 World Cup 2024 is about to get underway in South Africa and the excitement has started brewing with the build-up.

While the warm-ups are already underway, the main event will kickstart from January 19 onwards. The defending champions India have already played one of their warm-up games, against Australia, that ended in a no result.

The Uday Shaharan-led India will take on Sri Lanka in their second warm-up fixture on Wednesday, January 17. The curtain raiser of the 15th edition of the marquee tournament will be played between South Africa and West Indies and Ireland will lock horns with the USA on the same day.

India will play their tournament opener against the winners of the 2020 edition, Bangladesh. 16 teams are participating in the tournament and have been divided into four groups, with four teams in every group - A, B, C and D.

India find themselves in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Ireland and the United States of America. On the other hand, Group B comprises last edition's runners-up England, the hosts South Africa, Scotland and West Indies.

Group C includes three-time champions Australia, Namibia, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, whereas Group D has Afghanistan, Nepal, New Zealand and two-time winners Pakistan.

Which TV channel will broadcast the U19 World Cup 2024 in India?

The U19 World Cup 2024 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the U19 World Cup 2024?

The U19 World Cup 2024 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India's U19 World Cup 2024 Squad:

Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari