The Village, Dublin: Here's all you need to know about venue, pitch report of IND vs IRE 2nd T20I

After a 7-wicket victory over Ireland in the first T20, the men in blue are all set to take on the Irish challenge for the last time this series in the 2nd T20I at The Village, Dublin.

Although Ireland staged a great comeback from 22/3 to put 108 on board, the Indian batters, led by Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya were just too good for the Irish bowling attack.

Before the action begins, here are all the details regarding the venue of the 2nd T20I.

Will Toss Matter?

There is a 53% chance of rain half an hour before the match starts. The weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the match, with a strong wind blowing across the ground.

The captain who wins the toss would like to bowl first and use the conditions on offer. If the weather remains the way it is forecasted, you can expect a lot of swing and seam, at least for the first few overs.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch was good to bat on in the first T20I, rain, half an hour before the match can aid pacers to extract some seam movement first up. All in all, the bowlers can expect some movement in the first half, but it will be a batting paradise after the first few overs.

How many T20 Internationals are played on the ground?

19 T20Is are played on the ground so far, of which teams batting first have won 7 times and teams batting second have won 12 times.

What is the first innings average score at the ground?

151 runs

What is the second innings average score at the ground?

135 runs

What is the highest total chased on the ground?

194/6

What is the lowest total defended on the ground?

129/8

Full squads

Team India: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Team Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Conor Olphert, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.