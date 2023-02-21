Test cricket aside, here's looking at KL Rahul's ODI record at number five

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul

It is a big year for cricket. The 50-over World Cup will be on the line, and the tournament will be held in India. The last time India hosted the event, MS Dhoni and Co. lifted the Cup. Heading into the mega-event, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid would want to be at their absolute best with planning and man management.

As far as man management is concerned, KL Rahul, right now, seems to be the biggest headache for the team. He has been out of form for some time now, but the pressure from outside is immense. As far as Test cricket is concerned, Rahul's form is for everyone to see. In this article today, let's look at his form in 50-overs format at number 5.

KL Rahul At Number 5 In ODIs

Innings: 16

Runs: 658

Average: 50.61

Strike Rate: 102

50s: 6

100s: 1

The numbers aren't bad by any chance. With an average of 50 and a strike rate of 102, Rahul has completely justified his place in the team at that spot. It is his recent performances though, that seem to have raised objections against him.

Last 10 ODI Innings

3rd ODI Vs Sri Lanka 7 (6)

2nd ODI Vs Sri Lanka 64 (103)

1st ODI Vs Sri Lanka 39 (29)

3rd ODI Vs BAN 8 (10)

2nd ODI Vs BAN 14 (28)

1st ODI Vs BAN 73 (70)

3rd ODI Vs ZIM 30 (46)

2nd ODI Vs ZIM 1 (5)

1st ODI Vs ZIM 0 (0)

2nd ODI Vs WI 49 (48)

The Criticism

So, what has happened is that the expectations from him have been massive, and he hasn't been able to live up to them. His below-par record in Test cricket since 2020, a poor outing in the 2022 World Cup and his recent outings have spurred up a narrative that isn't in his favour, and rightly so.

His numbers in ODI cricket and IPL are great, but his recent performances have not been at a level one would expect from someone who has been with the team for so long. The fact that the likes of Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan are waiting in the wings doesn't do anything good for him either. Rahul has got to come back at his best sooner rather than later. The time might just be running out for him.

If Rohit and Dravid still sticks with him, we'll see him in action on March 1, when the 3rd Test is scheduled to start.

