T20I World Cup 2022: Subject to fitness will Bumrah and Harshal make it to India's squad in T20 World Cup?

T20I World Cup 2022: The 2022 T20I World Cup is all set to begin in October with Australia preparing to host the marquee tournament. The tournament will see some of the best teams have a crack at each other to lift the ultimate glory in the shortest format. While four teams have already announced their squads for the World Cup, India is yet to name its best pick for it.

With most of the players who played in the Asia Cup 2022 are expected to be included in the squad, the selectors will need to do some brain work to decide upon a few spots leading into the mega event. The eyes are all set on the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel to return as India would want their premier quick bowlers in Australia. The duo sustained injuries and were ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 and with the World Cup approaching, nothing official has come from BCCI's end.

As per a report by IndsideSport, both Bumrah and Harshal have regained their full fitness and have cleared the fitness test. It added that both gave a fitness test at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Saturday and the BCCI medical staff is satisfied with their progress.

The report also adds that both the seamers will be available for the T20I home series against Australia and South Africa and the selectors will observe how well the players fare.

Both Bumrah and Harshal were ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 after they sustained injuries. Bumrah sustained a back injury while Harshal suffered a side strain. They underwent rehabilitation at the NCA and as per reports, the rehab is believed to be completed.

The Indian selection committee is likely to sit on September 15 to decide on the list of players that will travel to Australia to bring home the glory. It is also expected that India's squad for the series against Australia and South Africa will be announced in the same meeting

