Sachin-Dravid or Broad-Anderson, which pair has played most Test matches together?

Test Cricket has seen several star players embracing the field of cricket for numerous years. The purest format has witnessed some Legends having a crack at each other in a long five-day testing format between some proud teams in the world. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been among the ones to feature in hundreds of Test matches in their playing days. But which is the one pair to take the field most times together in the longest format?

Stuart Broad and James Anderson's pair is a highly celebrated one in the format with the duo being nemesis for any opposition team. Once Broad called time on his career after the 2023 Ashes, there have been several records of the 37-year-old doing the rounds on the Internet. But they share some notable records between them. One such is the matches played by the duo together. Both Broad and Anderson have been part of 138 Test matches together and stand second with the most Tests played by a pair together.

Sachin-Dravid's prolific pair leads the way

Meanwhile, the famous Indian pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid lead the tally of most Tests played together. The Legendary Indian batters have featured in 146 Test games together and lead the second-most-capped pair of Anderson and Broad by 8 games. The famous Proteas duo of Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher stands on third after being leapfrogged by the English pacers.

Most Test matches played together by a pair

Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid - 146

James Anderson and Stuart Broad - 138

Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher - 137

Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman - 132

Alastair Cook and James Anderson 130

Stuart Broad called time on his illustrious Cricket career during the fifth Ashes Test. He informed his teammates of his move after the end of the second day. Meanwhile, the news broke out after the end of the third day as the England Cricket Board confirmed the development on their social media. Broad received a guard of honour when he walked out to bat on Day 4 of the Test along with James Anderson. He hit a six off Mitchell Starc on Day 4 as England added only six runs to their overnight score of 389.

