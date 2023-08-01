'One thing I could change..' - Stuart Broad reveals biggest regret of Ashes 2023 after fairytale end to career

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad ended his cricket career in a fairytale way when the English pacer took the final two wickets in the fifth Ashes Test to script a famous win against Australia. Broad ended his Test career as the second-highest wicket-taking pacer and fifth overall in the longest format. The English pacer enjoyed a career of more than 15 years which ended with the Ashes in 2023. Broad, however, has one regret in his mind that he would like to change in the series.

While speaking after the 49-run victory over Australia at The Oval, Broad claimed that even though he does not have many regrets in his entire career but would have liked to change one thing in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Broad stated that he should not have opted for a new ball in the final hour of the fifth day when the Aussies were in a spot of bother being 8 down.

"There aren't many regrets in my career but one thing I could change in this series was taking the new ball at Edgbaston. The new ball has been the hardest part to bowl throughout the series. It starts to swing after 10 overs. The old ball was soft, Cummins and Lyon were struggling to get it away. I knew if I could turn back the clock a bit for that final hour at Edgbaston we could've won but I bowled my socks off and knew my team had given everything," Broad said at the post-match conference.

Picking the last two wickets was fantastic: Broad

The 37-year-old then added that it felt fantastic to take the final two wickets in his career-ending game. "It was absolutely wonderful. Woakes and Moeen set the tone after the rain break. Woakes has been such a wonderful player to play with all these years. The Oval crowd was fantastic. To come and pick up the last two wickets was fantastic. You think when you announce your retirement what your last ball is going to be but to get a wicket to win an Ashes Test is amazing," he added.

England denied Australia a series win on the English shores as the Ashes ended in a 2-2 stalemate. England lost the first two Tests but bounced back in style to win the third one. The fourth encounter in Manchester was washed out on the final day and the fifth went England's way. However, Australia keep the Ashes as they were the defenders of it.

