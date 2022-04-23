IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Bangalore vs Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Team Hyderabad in action against Punjab. (File Photo)

IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match No. 36 of IPL 2022

Saturday, 7:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch RCB vs SRH, 36th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RCB vs SRH, 36th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the RCB vs SRH, 36th Match IPL 2022?

Saturday, 23rd April

At what time does RCB vs SRH, 36th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the RCB vs SRH, 36th Match IPL 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

RCB

Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam.

SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey.