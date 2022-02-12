IPL 2022 Auction: Jason Holder sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs.8.75 crore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ IPL File Photo Jason Holder

Jason Holder in IPL

Matches 26

Runs 189

Wickets 35

SR 122

AVG 14.54

Lucknow Super Giants bought West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder for a price of Rs.8.75 crore. Holder invited interest from RR, MI and LSG but was finally included in the Lucknow franchise.

A couple of days after making his international debut in 2013, Holder was signed up by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL auction, at his base price of $20,000. In 2014, Sunrisers bought him. He was also given a batting promotion by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who sent him to bat ahead of all-rounders Karn Sharma and Parvez Rasool. In 2016 year auction, Kolkata Knight Riders bought him. Holder scored 22 runs at 5.50 and took 2 wickets at 51.50 in all those four matches he played. In 2020, he joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2020 as a replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh.